The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet today at 9 a.m. For information on access, call 335-8745.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building today at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners regular meeting for Dec. 21 has been canceled. The board’s next meeting will be in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m.