The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom to discuss the delegation of authority Monday at 11 a.m. Access the meet at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/96177457321.
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet via Zoom Monday at 2 p.m. Contact: 252-793-2875 before noon.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. Persons wishing to make public comments may sign-in before the meeting. Face coverings are required and there will be limited seating available. The meeting will also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Those attending virtually may submit comments by email to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Capital Improvement Plan Committee of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet at the Northern Chowan Community Center Tuesday at 3 p.m.