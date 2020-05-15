The Currituck Board of Commissioners will reconvene its work session on next year’s county budget today at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.CurrituckGovernment.com. Access the meeting by phone at 408-418-9388. The meeting number is 66876885 and the password is 37384593.
The Ablemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for today to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency Monday at 9 a.m. Attendees should come to the front desk and state they are there for the meeting.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will distribute meals to Camden senior citizens 60 and older Monday from noon to 1 p.m. To sign up for a meal, call 335-2569.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting remotely or to submit questions, visit pasquotankcounty.org. The board’s 4 p.m. finance committee meeting has been canceled.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host Car Bingo in the center parking lot Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Camden County will hold a Memorial Day flag ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.