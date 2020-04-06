The Pasquotank landfill convenience site is now open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon, and closed on Sundays. All other convenience sites will retain their current hours.
The Pasquotank branch of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting at the Hugh Cale Center in Elizabeth City Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a free webinar, “Small Business Relief: What our Local Small Businesses Need to Know in the Face of the COVID-19 Crisis,” Wednesday at 1 p.m. The webinar will be provided by the Sykes & Company public accounting firm of Edenton. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7572437041961943307.
The Camden Board of Education will meet via Zoom in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The city of Elizabeth City Public Utilities Department will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday. Friday’s trash and recycling will be picked up on Monday.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church April Tuesday, April 14, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Green Saves Green has announced that the 2020 Albemarle Area Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 18 through May 3 in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Gates counties, has been canceled.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.