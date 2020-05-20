The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call today at 5 p.m. Join the meeting by Zoom app at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/810738097 59?pwd=RS9pNTU2eXd4cllzaUJ1S 1QzUml4QT09. The meeting ID number is 810-7380-9759 and the password is 420438.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m. as a technology check for its upcoming committee and regular meetings scheduled for June 1. To access the meeting on Zoom visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/91037287460?pwd= MWgzNjAydldXaWRQWkp6UGRIaTVaUT09. The meeting ID number is 910 3728 7460 and the password is 285599.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers at City Hall Tuesday at 5:30 and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be broadcast on Channel 11 on the city’s public channel and website.
The Camden Board of Education and Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting via livestream, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse Thursday, May 28, at 4 p.m. Visit www.pasquotankcountync.org for information on how to access the meeting remotely or to submit comments.