The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom in Camden Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Citizens wishing to access the meeting remotely should visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet via Zoom in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday. The Superintendent and limited staff will attend in person. Social distancing will be required for anyone who attends the meeting. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. The open session starts at 7:30 p.m.
Green Saves Green has announced that the 2020 Albemarle Area Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 18 through May 3 in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Gates counties, has been canceled.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church April Tuesday, April 14, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
• Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
• The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
• Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.
•Chowan County has provided two Wi-Fi access points for the public to use from their vehicle: the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, and the Chowan County Courthouse parking lot on the post office side.
• As of Thursday, the Currituck Department of Social Services began holding meetings with clients by appointment only. Citizens may pick up the following paper applications without an appointment: Medicaid, Food Nutrition Services, Work First and energy assistance. Applications will be located on a table just inside the first door to the DSS office, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens can also apply electronically for Medicaid and Food Nutrition Services at ePass at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. To make an appointment, call 232-3083.