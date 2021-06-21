TODAY
Film festival
The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 1962 film, "King Kong Vs. Godzilla,” at Mariners' Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Patriotic Take-and-Make
Museum of the Albemarle will offer patriotic Take-and-Make packets about the Fourth of July through Thursday July 1. Packets may be picked up Monday through Friday and every third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken wing meal (hot or barbecue) at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton from noon to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Southern Bank cuts ribbon
Southern Bank will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Business After Hours event at 1875 West City Drive, Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Reliving the ‘60s
Museum of the Albemarle will host a “Reliving the 1960s: A Blast from the Past” event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will able to experience the sights and sounds from the ‘60s by visiting a simulation of a typical teen’s room and family room. The setup will be available during regular business hours through Friday. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
SATURDAY
Vaccine clinic
Walmart and Elizabeth City State University will host the second of their three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Super Walmart at Tanglewood Parkway from 8 a.m. to noon. Walmart pharmacists will administer the Moderna and J&J vaccines to persons who either make an appointment at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or walk in.
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event features vendors selling everything from fresh produce to meats.
UPCOMING
Film festival
The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 1950 film, "The Jackie Robinson Story,” at Mariners' Wharf Park Tuesday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a baby back ribs meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Girl Scouts Troop 970 in Edenton Friday, July 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Military appreciation
B&M Contractors will host a Military Appreciation Day event at 790 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, Friday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All active duty and retired military personnel in the area can get a free lunch. B&M also will be celebrating its 40th year in business.
July 4th celebration
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Joseph Hewes monument on the Chowan County Courthouse green July 4 at 9:30 a.m. Annette Wright will give the biographical sketch of Hewes and Hackney High will read the Declaration of Independence.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Lowe's of Elizabeth City Tuesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Film festival
The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 2004 film, "Ladder 49” at Mariners' Wharf Park Tuesday, July 6, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Adult sailing class
An adult sailing class will be held at Coast Guard Park across from Charles Creek Park Saturday, July 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or call 252-340-3638.
Film festival
The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 2005 film, "Hitch” at Mariners' Wharf Park Tuesday, July 13, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Kids' Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film "Dolittle" Friday, July 16, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Down on the Farm
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day: “Down on the Farm” program Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Event will include information about farm life and country living through demonstrations and photos. Take-and-Make craft packets will be available for visitors beginning Thursday, July 1. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Film festival
The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 2000 film, "Chocolat” at Mariners' Wharf Park Tuesday, July 20, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature Jukebox Rehab, the Daniel Jordan Band, Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PNBJ, Backwoods Company. DJ Taz and Ray and Jill Turner of Dixie 105.7 will also attend. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
Kids' Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Kids' Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.