TODAY
Networking workshop
The NCWorks Center in Elizabeth City will offer a virtual “Networking 4 the Win” workshop at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the following sites: the Gates County Health Department; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
FRIDAY
First Friday ArtWalk
Downtown Elizabeth City businesses will participate in the First Friday ArtWalk for February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Clothes closet
New Hope United Methodist Church’s clothes closet will host a free clothing giveaway event from 9 a.m. to noon. Women’s, men’s and children’s clothing available. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or Jenneal Harrell at 264-3810.
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixtonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children younger than 10. Plates are mostly to-go because seating is limited. Mask-wearing and social distancing will be in effect.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Holy Family Catholic Church’s Family Life Center Sunday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s group
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Contact: 252-426-7167 or 252-333-7774.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Carol Terryberry of River City Sailing will be the speaker. Lunch will be served.
TUESDAY
Aloe There!
Currituck Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Gardening Program will host a virtual gardening workshop, “Aloe There!,” for youth ages 10-14 via the Zoom app at 4 p.m. Pick up material packets at the Currituck center at 120 Community Way, Barco, prior to the event. Register at https://aloethereevent.eventbrite.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAAACP will hold a general membership meeting via the Zoom app at 7:15 p.m. For access, call 267-6868.
Job search workshop
The NCWorks Center in Elizabeth City will offer a virtual workshop on “How Social Media Can Kill Your Job Search” at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive, sponsored by B&M Contractors, at the Red Cross building on Parkview Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UPCOMING
STEM program
College of The Albemarle will host the virtual Community STEM Outreach program, “A Matter of Heart,” for school-age children Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. To pre-register for the event, visit www.albemarle.edu/stem. Science kits may be picked up at any of COA’s four campuses the week of the event.
Underground Railroad
Museum of the Albemarle will post the film, “The Underground Railroad in Northeast North Carolina” on its YouTube Channel all this month as a part of the museum’s programming for Black History Month.
Tot Time Virtually
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time Virtually program on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about Katherine Johnson, a math genius who assisted in the first moon landing in 1969. The event will include a hands-on activity. Register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Include the names and number of participants. Those registered will receive a link for the Zoom session.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the gym at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City Thursday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ECFD fundraiser
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a fried chicken and barbecue dinner fundraiser to benefit the family of Avry Chappell at Fountain of Life church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, Friday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $10. Avry Chappell, 5, is scheduled to have surgery this month. He is the son of William Chappell, an engineer with the fire department, and his wife, Barby. Contact: 338-3913.
Plant a Valentine
Green Saves Green is partnering with the N.C. Forest Service to give away 100 redbud tree seedlings for its Plant a Valentine program Saturday, Feb. 13. Pick up trees curbside at Charles Creek Park between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, is the rain date for the event.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at noon. Caroline Stephenson of Cultivator Bookmobile in Hertford County and Marvin Jones, director of Chowan Discovery, will tell of the story of Katie M. Hart’s work to start a small library for people of color in 1931. Register for the virtual program at the museum’s Facebook page or website. Southern Bank is the program’s sponsor.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a jambalaya meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Interviewing tips
NC Works will host a virtual workshop Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. on interviewing tips and techniques and the difference between interviewing in person and virtually. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
VFD fundraiser
The Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken dinner on Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere, on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations are $9. For tickets, call Lee at 331-3279.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Macedonia Baptist Church in Edenton Feb. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Job search workshop
NC Works will host a virtual workshop Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. on how to conduct a targeted job search. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
ONGOING
Foundation scholarships
The Elizabeth City Foundation is accepting applications for four college scholarships. The deadline for submissions is March 1. Applications can be found online at the Foundation’s website, www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.
Sorority scholarship
Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is offering a $500 scholarship to a female junior/senior college student majoring in education. Applicants must have been accepted into a teacher education program, be either a college junior or senior, and reside in either Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, or Tyrrell counties. Contact: Claudia C. Twiford at 252-339-2827 or email her at twiford.claudia@gmail.com. Applications are due March 2.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.