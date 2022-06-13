TODAY
Food pantry reopens
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry will reopen at its temporary new new location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours Tuesdays and Fridays are from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Waterfront film fest
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. and RCE Theaters will host a free screening of the 1984 film “Ghostbusters” during the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on PowerPoints on Wednesday and a Word 2 program on Thursday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Holy Family Catholic Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meal of meatloaf or liver and onions at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
FRIDAY
Biz After Hours
Arts of the Albemarle will host a Business After Hours event for the Elizabeth City Juneteenth celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Juneteenth celebration
A Juneteenth Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park. A Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Charles Creek Park.
Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company will officially open its new Elizabeth City store at 3920 St. Helens Drive at 9 a.m.
MONDAY
Sailing camp
River City Community Sailing will hold a second summer sailing camp June 20-24 for youth ages 8-18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coast Guard Park building. Cost is $175. Visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or email rivercitysailingec@gmail.com, or call 252-340-3638.
UPCOMING
Waterfront film fest
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. and RCE Theaters will host a free screening of the 2017 film “Loving Vincent” during the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park Tuesday, June 21, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Tuesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chops meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Biz Appreciation
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Business Appreciation event at Seven Sounds Brewing Co. in Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, food and beverages. Tickets are $60. Tickets available by phone at 335-4365.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Jarvisburg Church of Christ in Jarvisburg Thursday, June 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event Saturday, June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.