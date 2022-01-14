Gale St. Baptist
Gale Street Baptist Church will host an installation service for its new pastor-elect, the Rev. Donald D. Hendrix of Gates, today at 11 a.m. The Rev. Virgil Corprew, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Gates, will be the guest speaker.
King service
The Currituck Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program Sunday on Zoom. Pastor Anita Hurdle of Wilson Grove A.M.E Zion Church will be the speaker. The Zoom meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87682163823. The ID is 876 8216 3823 and the passcode is NAACP.