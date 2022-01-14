Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Windy with rain, heavy at times. High 56F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.