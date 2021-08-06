TODAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10. All proceeds will be donated to Clay and Wendy Mamos who lost their home in a recent fire. Donations will be accepted.
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market featuring various vendors will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Back to Blue rally
Elizabeth City resident Tim Hulett will host a “Back to Blue” rally, march and parade in support of local law enforcement. According to Hulett, the event will begin at Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. with a rally and then a march on Ehringhaus Street to the city’s splashpad at the Enfield Recreation Area. Contact: 252-310-0859 or 252-338-0312.
SUNDAY
Community health fair
Gateway Community Health Center will offer COVID vaccines, COVID tests and general heath screenings at a Community Health Fair at 201 East Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature free food and gift giveaways. Contact: 384-8677.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ Monday at 1 p.m. Elizabeth City City Manager Montre Freeman will be the speaker.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Livestock meeting
The Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show and Sale meeting will be held at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held to go over rules for the 2022 Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will meet via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cannabis Center
The Coastal Carolina Cannabis Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its larger space from noon to 1 p.m.
4-H photo contest
Entries are now being accepted for the NC State 4-H Photo Contest. The contest is for youth ages 8-18 who are members of North Carolina 4-H. Submit digital photos only to Sherry Fischlschweiger at slfischl@ncsu.edu by Thursday. Contact: (252) 232-2262 or email at slfischl@ncsu.edu.
FRIDAY
Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus will sell takeout catfish plates at Holy Family Church at 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates will include two pieces of catfish, green beans, potatoes and hush puppies. The cost is $9.
Pack the Patrol Car
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office will host a Pack the Patrol Car school supply collection drive at the McDonald’s at Tanglewood from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paper, pens, pencils, crayons, highlighters, scissors, glue, rulers, erasers and backpacks are among the items needed.
UPCOMING
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature Jukebox Rehab, the Daniel Jordan Band, Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PNBJ, Backwoods Company. DJ Taz and Ray and Jill Turner of Dixie 105.7 will also attend. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church, Sunday, Aug. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rally for Wooten
A rally offering support for Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be held at Elizabeth City Baptist Church at 616 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wooten is scheduled to speak at the event.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford, Monday, Aug. 16, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program is accepting applications for its virtual training sessions that will begin Aug. 17 and continue every Tuesday until Sept. 21. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon. Kent Yelverton, manager of the North Carolina State Fair since 2018, will share stories about the 168-year-old fair. The program will be in the Gaither Auditorium and on Zoom. Register for the lecture at the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cabbage rolls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton, Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Awards and Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Thursday, Aug. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Montero’s will cater the lunch with Kathy’s Kreations providing the dessert. Jim Owens, chairman and CEO emeritus of Caterpillar Inc., will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
‘Dora’ at the musuem
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the feature film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. and again and 1 p.m. The museum’s Junior Docents will man stations on the museum porch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where film-goers can have an archaeology adventure of their own.
ONGOING
Success Academy
The NC Pre-K Success Academy has openings for Camden County 4-year-olds. To apply, visit www.aacfnc.org or call Jenna L. Caldwell at 333-1233.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church starting Aug. 31 for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.