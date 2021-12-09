O Holy Night!
Three gospel choirs will perform holiday music at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, today at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. Contact 338-6455.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its second annual Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Live nativity scene
The Whiteville Grove Baptist Church youth group will sponsor a drive-thru live nativity scene at 373 Perry’s Ridge Road, Belvidere, Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are accepted.
‘Surviving the Holidays’
Evangelical Methodist Church will offer its “Surviving the Holidays” program at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those either in mourning or those caring for someone grieving on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 264-2254, ext 200.