TODAY
Pre-K registration
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold pre-K registration through Friday. Kindergarten registration will continue through May 6. Applications for rising 9th graders to attend the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College will be accepted through July 22. Visit www.ecpps.k12.nc.us for more information.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and pasta salad meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Superintendent event
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle at 4:30 p.m. where it will “elect and introduce” the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ new superintendent. A public meet-and-greet event will follow.
THURSDAY
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” at 10 a.m.
One-stop voting
Early, one-stop voting for the May 17 municipal election and the party primaries begins at area county boards of election. See election websites for days and times.
SATURDAY
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park from noon to 5 p.m. Tournament will feature 40 four-person teams. The $30 ticket for spectators includes a barbecue and chicken meal, two craft beers, and a Kona shaved ice. Contact: 333-1510.
Biz corridor cleanup
Green Saves Green will coordinate a business corridor cleanup in the 2000 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants should meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Green Saves Green will provide cleanup supplies. Contact: www.greensavesgreen.org/littersweep/.
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale.
Garden Show
The tenth annual Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, “Celebrate Gardening”, will be held at the Perquimans Country Recreational Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations appreciated. The annual sale is a fundraiser to support the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund.
SUNDAY
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its second spring concert featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City at 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
Candidates forum
The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a candidates meet and greet and forum at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, Tuesday, May 3. The meeting and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m. Invited are candidates for state Senate, state House, Superior Court judge, district attorney, Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Perquimans County Board of Education, Perquimans sheriff and Perquimans clerk of court.
History for Lunch
Douglas Jackson, music professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss music of the 1970s in relation to the current "Reliving the 1970s: Toy Edition" exhibit on display at the museum. The event will be both in-person and available virtually on the museum's Facebook page.
Quilts at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a reception to unveil new quilts crafted by local quilters Thursday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Day of Prayer
A local observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held at Corinth Baptist Church at 1035 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Thursday, May 5, at noon. The program will include prayer for governments, churches, families, schools, businesses, the military, the U.S. Coast Guard and first responders.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Comic Book Day
The Camden Public Library will host a free Comic Book Day event Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring artists Beth Remsburg and Said Bouftass of Draw in Love, LLC.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House will reopen on Saturday, May 7. This year the house will be open only on Saturdays. Tours are available but should be scheduled with two weeks’ notice. Contact the Perquimans County Restoration Association at 252-426-7567.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton Wednesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Others will be held Wednesday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Currituck County Governmental Complex; Thursday, May 19, from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford; and Monday, May 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club.
Movie Day
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a showing of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” on Thursday, May 12, at 1 p.m.
Flower pot craft
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Flower Pot Craft program on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. $3.00 donation suggested.
COA board deadline
The deadline to submit an application to be considered for appointment by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education to an impending vacancy on the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees is April 30. Submit a resume and letter of interest to ECPPS Office of the Superintendent, P.O. Box 2247, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2247 or email to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://ncwildlife-org.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ULIH9kEKQ2S5iymgDrCDhg/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.