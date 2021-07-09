TODAY
BLM mural
The city of Elizabeth City will unveil its Black Lives Matter street mural on Colonial Avenue in front of City Hall at 9 a.m.
Habitat for Humanity
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its latest completed home during a 1 p.m. ceremony at 913 5th Street. Light refreshments will be served.
Adult sailing class
River City Community Sailing will hold a Rowing 101 class at Charles Creek Park from 730 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and a sailing class from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost for the rowing class is $35 and cost for the sailing class is $50). No experience necessary although participants should know how to swim. Contact: www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or call 252-340-3638.
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event features vendors selling everything from fresh produce to meats.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett will be the guest speaker.
TUESDAY
Film festival
The Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 2005 film, “Hitch” at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Eye Candy Digital
Eye Candy Digital Video owner Mike Martine will explain his company’s services during a Business After Hours at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a foot-long sub sandwich or salad meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Branch of the NAAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
FRIDAY
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Dolittle” at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
UPCOMING
Down on the Farm
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day: “Down on the Farm” program Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Event will include information about farm life and country living through demonstrations and photos. Take-and-Make craft packets will be available for visitors beginning Thursday, July 1. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Film festival
The Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 2000 film, “Chocolat” at Mariners’ Wharf Park Tuesday, July 20, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
‘All in the Details’
NCWorks Career Center will host a learning session program called “It’s All in the Details” at 111 Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature employers and community partners and tours of the center. The tours will include information sessions about the center’s programs and services.
Pesticide collection
The Perquimans County Extension Office, along with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, will host a Pesticide Collection Day at Southern States, 330 Ballahack Road, Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meat loaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Redistricting program
The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina will hold a “Lunch and Learn” session on redistricting in Cann Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall, 311 W. Main St., Elizabeth City, on Saturday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Jennifer Bremer, of the League of Women Voters North Carolina, will discuss this year’s upcoming redistricting in the state, with special attention to local offices such as the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.
'Wrinkle in Time'
Donna Turner, author of "A Nags Head Wrinkle in Time," will be available to meet young readers at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. "A Nags Head Wrinkle in Time" will be available for purchase in the Museum Gift Shop.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature Jukebox Rehab, the Daniel Jordan Band, Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PNBJ, Backwoods Company. DJ Taz and Ray and Jill Turner of Dixie 105.7 will also attend. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
Guardian ad Litem
Virtual training for Guardian ad Litem training will begin Aug. 17 and continue every Tuesday until Sept. 21. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.