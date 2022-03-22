TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following classes this week: computer Word 1 today; PowerPoint, Thursday; and Word 2, Friday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Don’t Press the Button” program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
EC Photo Club
The Elizabeth City Photo Club will meet at Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring 10 photos on a flashdrive to share with the group.
FRIDAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:30 a.m. Sparty Hammett, Pasquotank County manager, will be the speaker.
Potter Extravaganza
The third Harry Potter Extravaganza hosted by the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be held in downtown Edenton starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and continuing on Saturday, March 26.
Music in Brewery
Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial Avenue hosts local and regional musical acts each Friday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Upcoming performances include Doc Perkins on March 25; Lucas Allen Ireland no April 1; the Cuz’n Kirk Experience on April 8; Tim Roy & Woody Wood on April 22; Doc Perkins on April 29.
SATURDAY
Camden Democrats
The Camden County Democratic Party will hold its county convention at the Camden County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Superior Court Judge Eula Reid will be the speaker.
Perquimans Dems
Perquimans County Democrats will hold their annual county convention at the Perquimans Courthouse at 10:30 a.m.
Hooray for Hollywood
Arts of the Albemarle will host its “Hooray for Hollywood Gala” at 6 p.m. The event will include a gourmet dinner, complimentary wine and beer, dancing to the Top Hats Orchestra, and two auctions. Individual tickets are $125, bistro tables for two are $150, reserved tables for 8 are $1,000, and corporate tables are $,250. Tickets are available online at artsaoa.org.
Little Dickie’s Misfits
Little Dickie’s Misfits will perform at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford at 7 p.m.
Vietnam vets event
American Legion Post 126 in Hertford will host an open house and picnic marking the 50th anniversary of the end to the Vietnam War and honoring those who served during the war at 111 West Academy St., Hertford, from noon until 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday; Facebook on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday, March 30; and email on Thursday, March 31.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, March 29. A “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday, March 30. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Thursday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Knights’ fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will hold a takeout-only fish fry at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on April 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.