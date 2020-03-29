Albemarle Regional Health Services announces in light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to clinical and WIC schedules. Call county health departments for clinic or program information and questions.
The clinics are at the following locations:
Pasquotank: 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City, (338-4400);
Perquimans: 103 ARPDC Street in Hertford, (426-2100);
Camden: Camden Medical Park, Building B — 160 US 158 East, Camden, (338-4460);
Currituck: 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, (232-2271);
Chowan: 202 W. Hicks St., Edenton, (482-6003);
Bertie: 102 Rhodes Ave., Windsor, (794-5322);
Gates: 29 Medical Center Road, Gates (357-1380);
Hertford: 828 S. Academy St., Ahoskie, (252) 862-4054.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 338-4044.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health programs are located at the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact: 338-4370.