The following are clinics Albemarle Regional Health Services will host next week:

MONDAY

Clinics are closed for the Christmas holiday

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: General

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: General

Camden: General all day, behavioral health

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

FRIDAY

Closed for New Year’s Day holiday

