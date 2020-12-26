The following are clinics Albemarle Regional Health Services will host next week:
MONDAY
Clinics are closed for the Christmas holiday
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: General
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: General
Camden: General all day, behavioral health
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
FRIDAY
Closed for New Year’s Day holiday