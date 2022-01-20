Hoeltzel to speak at Oak Grove UMC From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jan 20, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oak Grove UMCKelly Hoeltzel, Community Care Collaborative manager with the Albemarle Area United Way, will speak at the morning worship service at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. The church is located at 775 Chapanoke Road, Hertford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today