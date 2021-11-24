Holy Trinity Community
Holy Trinity Community Church Women’s Aglow will host a “Sunday’s Best” program at the church on South Road Street in Elizabeth City Sunday at 2 p.m.
Women’s Aglow
The Elizabeth City Chapter of Women’s Aglow December meeting has been canceled. The date of the next meeting will be announced.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concerts at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. and at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.