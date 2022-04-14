An Easter “Sonrise” Service will be held at Strick’s Family Campground at 168 Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, on the banks of the Perquimans River, Sunday at 6:15 a.m. Attendees encouraged to dress warmly and bring a flashlight and lawn chair.
Holy Trinity
The Rev. Kenneth Shaw of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Windsor, will be the guest for the Rev. Mack Freshwater’s 2nd pastoral anniversary at Holy Trinity Community Church on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Shreve to perform
Singer, songwriter and harpist Amy Shreve, accompanied by her husband and producer Gary Wixtrom, will perform at Ballards Baptist Church at 3025 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. She also perform at Gatesville Baptist Church at 201 Court St., Gatesville, at 6 p.m. She’ll also perform at Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. The concerts are free but an offering will be taken after each performance.
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its two spring concerts featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton, and on Sunday, May 1, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the Streets of Gold gospel quartet at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday April 24, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow the free concert.