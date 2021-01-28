TODAY
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host COVID vaccine clinics for persons needing their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Community Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; at the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; Roanoke-Chowan Community College at 109 Community College Road, Ahoskie; College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City; and the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford. All clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clinics are first come, first serve. ARHS’ current priority for first doses of the vaccine are healthcare workers and those 65 and older.
SPCA adoption event
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks SPCA will host an Adoption Event today and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shelter staff will on hand to answer questions about adopting animals.
STEM program
College of The Albemarle will host a virtual Community STEM Outreach program for school-age children in the college’s seven-county service area Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. To pre-register for the event, visit www.albemarle.edu/stem. Pre-register to also receive a free science kit by today.
SATURDAY
MLK event for youth
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. event, “Never Stop Dreaming,” for youth in grades 6-12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Ashley at (252) 562-4337.
Olde yard sale
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host an “Olde Yard Sale” event at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to noon. Items will include assortment of seashells, ceramic vases and bowls, glasses, hand-pieced WV quilt, wall art, picture frames, coffee mugs and antique chairs. All proceeds benefit the PCRA.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at The Pointe Golf Club in Powells Point from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Wanda Gill, business resiliency counselor at the Small Business and Technology Development Center at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the U.S. Small Business Administration’s business loans response to the pandemic.
TUESDAY
Virtual cooking demos
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of virtual cooking demonstrations on the first Tuesdays of the month starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. Subscribe to CurrituckCES on YouTube or visit the center’s Facebook page to view the demonstrations. For event handouts and recipes, sign up on eventbrite at https://livefooddemos.eventbrite.com. Contact: Olivia Patchel at 252-232-2261 or at olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its virtual History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Attorney Janice McKenzie Cole, a former District Court judge, U.S. Attorney and Perquimans County commissioner, will share her experiences. Register for the online lecture at the museum’s website or Facebook page. Southern Bank is the program’s sponsor.
Resume writing
The NCWorks Center in Elizabeth City will offer a virtual Resume Writing Round-up workshop at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
THURSDAY
Networking workshop
The NCWorks Center in Elizabeth City will offer a virtual "Networking 4 the Win" workshop at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Holy Family Catholic Church’s Family Life Center Sunday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aloe There!
Currituck Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Gardening Program will host a virtual gardening workshop, “Aloe There!,” for youth ages 10-14 on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. Participants will learn about the aloe vera plant and what it takes to make it thrive. The workshop will be conducted via the Zoom app. Material packets can be picked up at the Currituck center at 120 Community Way, Barco, prior to the event. Register at https://aloethereevent.eventbrite.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pasquotank NAAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAAACP will hold a general membership meeting via the Zoom app Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7:15 p.m. For access, call 267-6868.
Job search workshop
The NCWorks Center in Elizabeth City will offer a virtual workshop on "How Social Media Can Kill Your Job Search" Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive, sponsored by B&M Contractors, at the Red Cross building on Parkview Drive Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tot Time Virtually
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time Virtually program on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about Katherine Johnson, a math genius who assisted in the first moon landing in 1969. The event will include a hands-on activity. Register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Include the names and number of participants. Those registered will receive a link for the Zoom session.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the gym at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City Thursday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plant a Valentine
Green Saves Green is partnering with the N.C. Forest Service to give away 100 redbud tree seedlings for its Plant a Valentine program Saturday, Feb. 13. Reserve a free baby tree at https://www.greensavesgreen.org/valentines-day-redbud, then pick it up curbside at Charles Creek Park between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, is the rain date for the event.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at noon. Caroline Stephenson of Cultivator Bookmobile in Hertford County and Marvin Jones, director of Chowan Discovery, will tell of the story of Katie M. Hart’s work to start a small library for people of color in 1931. Register for the virtual program at the museum’s Facebook page or website. Southern Bank is the program’s sponsor.
Interviewing tips
NC Works will host a virtual workshop Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. on interviewing tips and techniques and the difference between interviewing in person and virtually. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Macedonia Baptist Church in Edenton Feb. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Job search workshop
NC Works will host a virtual workshop Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. on how to conduct a targeted job search. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
Foundation scholarships
The Elizabeth City Foundation is accepting applications for four college scholarships. The deadline for submissions is March 1. Applications can be found online at the Foundation’s website, www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.
Sorority scholarship
Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is offering a $500 scholarship to a female junior/senior college student majoring in education. Applicants must have been accepted into a teacher education program, be either a college junior or senior, and reside in either Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, or Tyrrell counties. Contact: Claudia C. Twiford at 252-339-2827 or email her at twiford.claudia@gmail.com. Applications are due March 2.
ONGOING
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.