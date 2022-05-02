TODAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Happy Mother’s Day” program at 10 a.m. for kids ages ages 1-2 with an adult.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host an email class today, Facebook class Wednesday, one-one-computer help program Thursday and Teen Tech Club meeting Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.
One-stop voting
Early, one-stop voting for the May 17 party primaries continues at area county boards of election. See election websites for times.
Candidates forum
The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a candidates meet and greet and forum at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. The meeting and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m.
Currituck candidates
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates night at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way, Barco, at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Denise Hall and Becky Howard.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Douglas Jackson, music professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss music of the 1970s related to the “Reliving the 1970s: Toy Edition” exhibit on display at the museum. The noon event will be both in-person and available on the museum’s Facebook page.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Day Of Prayer event
First Christian Church will host a National Day of Prayer event at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, at 8 a.m. Muffins and coffee available.
Camden candidates
The Camden Republican Party will host a candidates forum at the Camden County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
Quilts at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a reception to unveil new quilts crafted by local quilters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Day of Prayer
A local observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held at Corinth Baptist Church at 1035 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, at noon. The program will include prayer for governments, churches, families, schools, businesses, the military, the U.S. Coast Guard, first responders and media.
FRIDAY
Perquimans Job Fair
The Perquimans County Schools’ Technical Career Education program will sponsor a job fair at Perquimans High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hardee’s, Camp Cale, B&M Enterprises, City Beverage will be among the employers on hand.
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WWII exhibit
The exhibit, “We Wanted to Fight: Black North Carolinians in WWII,” will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle at 10 a.m.
Church dinner
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host a barbecue chicken dinner at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road at 6 p.m. Cost is $10. Free delivery for 10 or more plates. Advance tickets available by calling 330-2662 or the church at 334-9916.
SATURDAY
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Comic Book Day
The Camden Public Library will host a free Comic Book Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring artists Beth Remsburg and Said Bouftass of Draw in Love, LLC.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Port Discover robotics
Port Discover will host an informational meeting on its upcoming Robotics 101 Clubs at 1 p.m. The meeting is to gauge interest in the clubs. Signup at portdiscover.org or email robotics@portdiscover.org
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House will reopen. Tours are available but should be scheduled with two weeks’ notice. Contact the Perquimans County Restoration Association at 252-426-7567.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at the Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343 in Camden at 10 a.m. Contact: 252-330-8081.
School commencement
Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 214 West Church St., Edenton, will hold a commencement event at 3 p.m. Dr. Anthonette Wright-Cochran, director of student support at Shaw University, will be the speaker.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
UPCOMING
Internship Expo
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will host its 2022 Spring Internship Expo & Business Appreciation event at The Pines in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken pot pie meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Zoom Wednesday, May 11, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton Wednesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Others will be held Wednesday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Currituck County Governmental Complex; Thursday, May 19, from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford; and Monday, May 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club.
Movie Day
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a showing of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” on Thursday, May 12, at 1 p.m.
History for Lunch
Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the early history of what became known as P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, May 18, at noon. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page to attend the lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Flower pot craft
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Flower Pot Craft program on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. $3.00 donation suggested.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://ncwildlife-org.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ULIH9kEKQ2S5iymgDrCDhg/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.