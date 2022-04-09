The Rev. Lillian Rayner of Rocky Mount will be the speaker for the Women’s Aglow meeting today. The meeting will be held via Zoom. To access the meeting, contact agloweclight@gmail.com.
Journey Christian
Journey Christian Church at 1923 N. Road Street will host a Good Friday service Friday at 7 p.m.
Easter Sonrise
An Easter “Sonrise” Service will be held at Strick’s Family Campground at 168 Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, on the banks of the Perquimans River, Sunday, April 17, at 6:15 a.m. Attendees encouraged to dress warmly and bring a flashlight and lawn chair.
Holy Trinity
The Rev. Kenneth Shaw of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Windsor, will be the guest for the Rev. Mack Freshwater’s 2nd pastoral anniversary at Holy Trinity Community Church on Sunday, April 17, at 3 p.m.
Shreve to perform
Singer, songwriter and harpist Amy Shreve, accompanied by her husband and producer Gary Wixtrom, will perform at Ballards Baptist Church at 3025 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. She also perform at Gatesville Baptist Church at 201 Court St., Gatesville, at 6 p.m. She’ll also perform at Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. The concerts are free but an offering will be taken after each performance.
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its two spring concerts featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton, and on Sunday, May 1, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m.