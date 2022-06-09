Journey Christian Church will host a Spring Festival at 1924 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, today from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. The free event will feature hot dogs, soda, chips and cotton candy, as well as a cake walk, bounce houses and other games.
Aglow International
The Elizabeth City Chapter of Aglow International will meet at St Phillips Chapel, on the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, today at 10 a.m. The event will feature a roundtable discussion on family.
New Hope Methodist
New Hope Methodist will host a Singspiration event at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. A number of different singers will be featured and fellowship will follow. Parking will be on both sides of the church.
Holy Trinity VBS
Holy Trinity Community Church will host Vacation Bible School for persons ages 4 and up at 607 South Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Good Works church
Good Works Community Church of Hertford will host a Father's Day service Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Elder Shomari Bullard, new lead pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church of Hertford, will be the speaker. "Godly Fathers Leading in Strength and Faith" will be the theme. The color scheme will be burgundy, blue, black, and white.