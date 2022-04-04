TODAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a "Spring Ahead" program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3-5 with an adult.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will hold an Excel 1 program today, PowerPoint class Wednesday, Excel 2 class Thursday and drone technology class on Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volunteers of Year
Historic Hertford will host its Volunteers of the Year ceremony honoring Leary Winslow, Lyl Brown and Patrick Votava at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford at 10:30 a.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Hooray for Spring event for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host the History for Lunch program, "In Pursuit of the Lost Colony Ship," at noon. Lucy Daniels, coauthor and a registered nurse, will discuss her book, "In Pursuit of Dorothie: The Lost Colony Ship" at noon. The book explores the first English explorers to North America and the possible location of a ship, the Dorothie, that was left in the colony. Event is both in person and virtual.
THURSDAY
COA Literary Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its 4th annual Literary Festival at COA from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Eric House, owner of Outlife 757 magazine, will give a keynote presentation in the Performing Arts Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Event also includes student readings, local author readings, workshops and a Scrabble tournament.
Easter Bunny Craft
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter Bunny Craft event at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
‘The Wiz’
The Elizabeth City Public Schools Theatre will present three performances of the musical “The Wiz” at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for students in grades K-12, and free for kids younger than 4. They’re available online at www.our.show/ecppsthewiz and at the door.
‘Shrek the Musical’
Perquimans County High School will be presenting the play, “Shrek the Musical,” in the high school auditorium Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the show. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
FRIDAY
Knights fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will hold a takeout-only fish fry at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9.
Star Nights
College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City will host the COA Star Nights: An Evening Under the Stars event on the front lawn of the college from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Bulls & BBQ
The Currituck Travel and Tourism Department will host the annual Currituck Bulls & BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point from noon to 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger, and will be available until 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Currituck County Welcome Center in Moyock or via phone at 252-435-2947.
TarWheel event
The 27th annual TarWheel bicycling event will be held in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. A pre-race social and packet pickup event will be held at Ghost Harbor Brewing Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
Clothing giveaway
Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church’s Women’s Missionary Ministry will host a clothing giveaway event in the parking lot at the church from 10 a.m. to noon.
MONDAY
Alzheimer support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
UPCOMING
Easter cookout
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter cookout Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church on Thursday, April 12, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.