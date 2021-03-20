McBride UMC to host concert From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Mar 20, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McBride United MethodistMcBride United Methodist Church will host a praise and worship music concert at 228 Old Swamp Road, Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today