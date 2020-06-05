The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS building Monday at 9 a.m. Attendees should visit the front desk and state they plan to attend the meeting.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s website at www.cityofec.com as well as on Channel 11. Members of the public who would like to have comments read at the meeting should submit them to the City Clerk at aonley@cityofec.com by 6:45 p.m. Monday. The comments should include the person’s name and address.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold an online public hearing on the TDA’s proposed budget for 2020-21 Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. To comment on the budget, contact susan@visitelizabethcity.com after the public hearing.
The proposed budget may be viewed at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule or by calling 335-5330.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.