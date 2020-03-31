The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden Public Library today at 1 p.m. for a presentation on the county administrative complex. A budget work session will follow at 2 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars will serve carry-out meals at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers have a choice of either 12-inch submarine sandwiches or a chef’s salad. Cost is $10.
New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will distribute free non-perishable food through the Operation Blessing program at 701 Third St., Elizabeth City, Thursday at 11 a.m. This is a change from the previous distribution time.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the J.P. Knapp Learning Center Thursday at 2 p.m. The board will meet at the Historic Currituck County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. View it live on Medicom Channel 18 or on at https://co.currituck.nc.us/board-of-commissioners/watch-board-meetings/.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS, 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday, April 6, at 9 a.m. Attendees should come to the DSS front desk and state they plan to attend.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom in Camden Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Citizens wishing to access the meeting remotely should visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
• Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
• The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
• Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.
•Chowan County has provided two Wi-Fi access points for the public to use from their vehicle: the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, and the Chowan County Courthouse parking lot on the post office side.
• As of Thursday, the Currituck Department of Social Services began holding meetings with clients by appointment only. Citizens may pick up the following paper applications without an appointment: Medicaid, Food Nutrition Services, Work First and energy assistance. Applications will be located on a table just inside the first door to the DSS office, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens can also apply electronically for Medicaid and Food Nutrition Services at ePass at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. To make an appointment, call 232-3083.