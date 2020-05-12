The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a closed session to discuss personnel today at 1 p.m.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Family YMCA, Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. and in the new gym at Gates County High School in Gatesville from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library Wednesday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting by conference call, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on next year’s county budget in the board meeting room at the Historic Courthouse Wednesday at 1 p.m. The board will reconvene on Friday at 9 a.m.
The meetings will be livestreamed at www.CurrituckGovernment.com. The meeting may also be accessed by phone at 408-418-9388. The meeting number on Wednesday is 626884575 and password is 66876885. The meeting number on Friday is 66876885 and the password is 37384593
The Christian Woman’s luncheon scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Visit ccsnc.org to access the meeting remotely.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates Executive Committee will meet via conference call Thursday at 10 a.m. To access the meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.