The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library today at 2 p.m. Visit www.camdencountync .gov for info on accessing the meeting via conference call.
Ryan Clemens, an actor, director, playwright and teacher, will perform his one-man show, “Mark Twain Storytelling,” during College of The Albemarle’s second annual Literary Festival on the Zoom app Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit: www.albemarle.edu/litfest.
Eastern Star COGIC, along with Operations Blessing, will pass out groceries at the church at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners and the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. To access the meeting and submit comments, citizens may visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Weeksville Ruritan Club at 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.