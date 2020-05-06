The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom to discuss a personnel matter today at 10 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/97375253111; the meeting ID number is 973 7525 3111.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the Professional Learning Center Thursday at 2 p.m. and an open session at 4 p.m. To view the meeting, visit Currituck Board of Education YouTube channel.
A regional National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast on the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page at noon on Thursday. An evening observance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Town South Church of Christ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel Eric Horner will perform at both services by video. Contact: 264-2492.
The Albemarle Area United Way will be taking applications for the second round of its COVID-19 funding through Friday at 5 p.m. Submit applications to director@albemarleareauw.org or mail to Alemarle Area United Way, P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907-0293.
The ReStore of Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity will reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Social distancing precautions in effect. Clean and usable donations will be accepted.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a closed session to discuss personnel Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The Greater Albemarle Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Family YMCA, Wednesday, May 13, from noon to 5 p.m.
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, May 13, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting by conference call, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Gates County High School new gym in Gatesville Wednesday, May 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Other blood drives in the region will be held at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.