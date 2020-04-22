The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual meeting today at 9 a.m. To access the meeting remotely visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule.
The Pasquotank County Democratic Party Convention will be held online Saturday, April 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: David Boone at davidaboonesr1@gmail.com.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library, Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visit www.camdencountync .gov for info on accessing the meeting via conference call.
Ryan Clemens, an actor, director, playwright and teacher, will perform his one-man show, “Mark Twain Storytelling,” during College of The Albemarle’s second annual Literary Festival on the Zoom app Thursday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit: www.albemarle.edu/litfest.
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has started a new article/video log series, “This Week in the Garden.” Register online for free at https://thisweekinthegarden.eventbrite.com.
Green Saves Green has announced that the 2020 Albemarle Area Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 18 through May 3 in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Gates counties, has been canceled.
The Nixonton Ruritan Club breakfast scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.