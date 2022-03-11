Mt. Lebanon guest for Holy Trinity's 84th anniversary From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Mar 11, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mount Lebanon AME ZionThe Rev. Javan Leach and the Mount Lebanon AME Church family will be the guests for Holy Trinity Community Church’s 84th anniversary on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today