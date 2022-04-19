TODAY
Candidates forum
The Pasquotank NAACP’s Political Action Committee and partnering groups will host a public forum at the Pasquotank County Courthouse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for candidates for City Council in the May 17 city election.
History for Lunch
Chris Maxa, accounts executive of HQ Kites & Designs USA in Powells Point, will give a “History for Lunch” presentation on the history and future of kites at noon. Event is both in person and online.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch program at the Homestyle Bakery and Cafe at 407 S. Griffin St., Suite D, at noon.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecue baby back ribs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Dallas Black Dance
Elizabeth City State University will host “Catalyst for Change: Cultural Expressions Through Dance” featuring the Dallas Black Dance Theatre from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be in the Flora Robinson Auditorium of the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Register for the free event through Eventbrite.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the U.S. Coast Guard Base from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘Matilda’ at CoA
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will host its first weekend of performances of the musical “Matilda,” which is based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The performance Thursday is at 10 a.m. Performances Friday are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The performance Saturday is at 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Opry will host performances of its show, "Legends in Concert," a tribute to stars such as Reba McEntire and Sonny and Cher, at John A. Holmes High School Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and proceeds go to Relay for Life.
SATURDAY
Children’s Festival
The Perquimans County Smart Start will host the 14th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include pony rides, a petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear and Coastie. Contact: 252-482-3035.
Dine, Drink and Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. will host its Dine, Drink, and Dance fundraising event at Hertford Bay Marina from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org before the event. Included in the ticket price are a choice of an entree, two sides and two drinks of choice. The Uphill Band will provide the entertainment.
Rowing club regattas
The Elizabeth City Rowing Club will hold home regattas on the Pasquotank River Saturday and May 21, from 8 a.m. to noon.
SUNDAY
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its two spring concerts featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton, and on Sunday, May 1, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and pasta salad meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. Tournament will feature up to 48 four-person teams. Individual entry fee is $30 which includes a barbecue meal and two craft beers. Team entry fee is $200 and includes four barbecue meals and eight craft beers. Contact: 333-1510.
Biz corridor cleanup
Green Saves Green will coordinate a business corridor cleanup in the 2000 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants should meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Contact: www.greensavesgreen.org/littersweep/.
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale, Saturday, April 30.
Garden Show
The tenth annual Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, “Celebrate Gardening”, will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Perquimans Country Recreational Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations appreciated. The annual sale is a fundraiser to support the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund.
Candidates forum
The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a candidates meet and greet and forum at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, Tuesday, May 3. The meeting and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m. Invited are candidates for state Senate, state House, Superior Court judge, district attorney, Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Perquimans County Board of Education, Perquimans sheriff and Perquimans clerk of court.
Quilts at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a reception to unveil new quilts crafted by local quilters May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.