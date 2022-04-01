TODAY
Ukraine fundraiser
Lena Renner, a native of Ukraine, will host a special pilates exercise class at the Albemarle Family YMCA at 9 a.m. as a fundraiser for a hospital in Ternopil, the city where she lived. Contact: olenarenner@gmail.com/.
Candidate meet-greet
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will host a candidate meet-and-greet event in the chapel at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Speakers will include Marjorie Eastman, Ernest Reeves, Brad Murphy, Brent Roberson, Eric Earhart, state Sen. Bob Steinberg, state Rep. Bobby Hanig and state Sen. Norman Sanderson.
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
WEDNESDAY
Historic Hertford
Historic Hertford will host its Volunteers of the Year ceremony honoring Leary Winslow, Lyl Brown and Patrick Votava at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford at 10:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
Easter Bunny Craft
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter Bunny Craft event at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Knights fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will hold a takeout-only fish fry at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9.
'The Wiz'
The Elizabeth City Public Schools Theatre will present three performances of the musical “The Wiz” at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for students in grades K-12, and free for kids younger than 4. They’re available online at www.our.show/ecppsthewiz and at the door.
'Shrek the Musical'
Perquimans County High School will be presenting the play, “Shrek the Musical,” in the high school auditorium Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the show. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
UPCOMING
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Saturday, April 9, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
Clothing giveaway
Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church’s Women’s Missionary Ministry will host a clothing giveaway event in the parking lot at the church Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Alzheimer support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, April 11, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Easter cookout
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter cookout Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church on Thursday, April 12, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.