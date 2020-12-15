TODAY
Networking workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Networking That Works workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
Operation Toy Soldier
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and Twiford Funeral Homes & Albemarle Crematorium are participating in Operation Toy Soldier, a nationwide program that helps local military families. Residents can participate by dropping off unwrapped toys at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office lobby through Tuesday.
Wreaths for vets graves
Wreaths Across America is trying to raise enough money to place 2,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves at nine area cemeteries. Each donation of $15 ensures a Christmas wreath will be placed on a veteran’s gravesite. Visit FB@WaaElizabethCity or donate at Wreathsacrossamerica.org.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Pine Island Station, sponsored by Corolla Fire and Rescue from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Santa visits VFDs
Santa Claus will be making a number of visits in Currituck County starting Thursday. For more information, contact the volunteer fire departments in the county.
SATURDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wreaths for vets graves
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, at noon.
Howard to visit OBX
Vivian Howard, an award-winning chef, TV personality and author, will promote her new cookbook, “This Will Make It Taste Good,” during a stop at Downtown Books in Manteo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
UPCOMING
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via the Zoom app Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Access the meeting at http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
Best lights display
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is asking county residents to vote for their favorite Christmas display in the county. To see a map of the displays, visit https://currituckholidaylightshow.eventbrite.com. Votes for the best display can be cast on Extension’s online events page.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a baked chicken meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Church to host meal
Eastern Star Church of God in Christ at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, will serve carry-out dinners to families in need Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To volunteer or to make contributions, call 252-338-7732.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Perquimans County, Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a ham and beans meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
ONGOING
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights show
The Dances Bay Christmas Light Show continues nightly on Dance Bay Road through Jan. 1. Show is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.