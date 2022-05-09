TODAY
Internship Expo
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will host its 2022 Spring Internship Expo & Business Appreciation event at The Pines in Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting continues at board of election offices in area counties. Check county websites for times.
Nurses pinning
A pinning ceremony for College of The Albemarle nursing students earning their associate degree in nursing will be held in the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken pot pie meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COA graduation
College of The Albemarle will host a graduation ceremony at COA–Elizabeth City in the Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m.
Swartz to visit
Joe Swartz, a candidate for Congress in the 1st District Democratic primary, will attend a meet-and-greet event at the Camden County Courthouse at 6 p.m. State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Warren, and her challenger, Valerie Jordan, in the 3rd state Senate District, will also attend.
THURSDAY
Movie Day
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a showing of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Carolina Moon Theater
The Carolina Moon Theater will present four performances of “The Wild Women of Windale,” a comedy about three women at a crossroads in their lives Friday and Saturday, and Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available online at Carolinamoontheater.org.
MONDAY
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at the Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; at the Currituck Governmental Complex Wednesday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the early history of what became known as P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, May 18, at noon. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page to attend the lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Flower pot craft
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Flower Pot Craft program on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. $3.00 donation suggested.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives Thursday, May 19, from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford; and Monday, May 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club.
Easels in Gardens
The Cupola House Association will host its Easels in the Gardens event in the Cupola House gardens May 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A garden party and art sale will be May 21 form 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and $40 the day of the event. For tickets, visit the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center or call 252-482-7800 or visit www.cupolahouse.org.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://ncwildlife-org.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ULIH9kEKQ2S5iymgDrCDhg/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.