New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a free clothes closet at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. Clothes for men, women, children and infants available. Donations of winter clothes and welcome. Contact Jenneal Harrell at 264-3810.
Mt. Zion food pantry
The Mt. Zion COGIC food pantry will be open for distribution at 118 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 619-3415.