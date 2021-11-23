TODAY
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of pies and cakes is $10 or $12.
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “What are You Thankful For,” at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 3-5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving meal
The annual Volanda Watts Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held in the PAL gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To request a delivery, call 252-621-3141 by 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Edenton Turkey Trot
The town of Edenton will host its annual Turkey Trot at Queen Anne’s Park beginning at 8 a.m. The Turkey Trot raises funding for the Community Snack Program in Chowan County. The Turkey Trot is open to runners and walkers of all ages and does not require registration. Pets are also welcome.
FRIDAY
Holiday Celebration
Elizabeth City will hold its annual Holiday Celebration and Downtown Illumination event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Events begin in front of the Pasquotank County Courthouse and include caroling through the heart of downtown to the waterfront, a visit from Santa and his elves, face painting, a Mrs. Claus story hour and “hay ride-sleigh ride.”
Candlelight tour
Candlelight Christmas tours of Whalehead in Historic Corolla will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 26 and Dec. 18. Admission is $20 and reservations are required by calling 252-453-9040.
SATURDAY
Turkey Trot
The annual Turkey Trot 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run will start from Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City, beginning with registration at 8 a.m. Entry fees are $35 for the 5K by Nov. 14, $40 afterward; and $15 for the Family Fun Run. Proceeds will go to Kids First, Inc.
UPCOMING
Wreath fundraiser
The Chowan County 4-H will host a wreath and garland fundraiser Tuesday, Nov. 30. Available for pickup in different sizes are Fraser fir wreaths, Fraser fir/white pine wreaths, boxwood wreaths, Christmas stars and white pine garland. All greenery comes from Pardue Farms in Alleghany County. Contact: Chowan County 4-H at 252-482-6585.
Icarus art contest
Museum of the Albemarle is hosting a youth digital art contest called the Icraus Junior Art Competition. The contest is for youth ages 5-12 from any of the 13 counties in the museum’s service territory. The theme of the contest is anything that flies. All entries must be in a digital format and include the student’s name, their county, grade and title of their artwork. Send entries digitally to Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov by Friday, Dec. 3.
Pancakes and Pajamas
Camp Cale will host Pancakes and Pajamas from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy Christmas-themed crafts, activities, a telling of the Nativity story and visit by Santa, Friday, Dec. 3. The event also includes a pancakes and sausage meal and a hot chocolate bar. Deadline to register is Nov. 29. Cost is $40 for a table of eight or $6 per person. Register at campcale.com/.
Gingerbread house
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread House workshop at the museum in Elizabeth City Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will design a ginger bread house decorated with Grinch-like candies reflecting the museum’s Christmas decorations for Who-Seusmville. Contact: Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Christmas ArtWalk
Downtown Elizabeth City will host its First Friday Christmas ArtWalk Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Artists and their works will be featured at downtown businesses and other venues. Event also features live music.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club will host its Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Attendees can watch the parade of boats decked out in Christmas lights from Mariners’ Wharf Park, Mariners’ Wharf, Waterfront Park or Mothboat Park.
Grand Illumination
The town of Hertford’s Grand Illumination will be held Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The town’s marquee Christmas holiday event includes illumination of downtown Hertford, live entertainment and visits with Santa.
Currituck Tree Lighting
The Currituck Tree Lightening and Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 3, at the Currituck Cooperative Extension building in Barco. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. and the parade at 7 p.m.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.
Breakfast with Santa
American Legion Post 40 will host its Breakfast with Santa at the post on West Queen Street Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homemade breakfast and professional photos with Santa will be available.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Designers Workshop: Deck Those Halls from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will design a wreath or make a Christmas tree ornament. Cost is $30 for Friends of the Museum members, $35 for non-members. Contact: (252) 335-1453. Catered boxed lunch and all materials included.
Christmas parade
The annual Hertford Christmas Parade will also be held in downtown Hertford Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
Kick-Off to Christmas
Edenton and Chowan County will host the annual Kick-Off to Christmas event starting with food trucks at Colonial Park and the “Polar Express Experience” aboard Edenton’s historic trolley Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Santa meet-and-greet with kids at 6 p.m. The annual parade of boats and ships decorated in holiday lights on Edenton Bay will follow at 6:15 p.m.
Christmas at Who-Seumville
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Chrismas at Who-Seumville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event will feature the Tiny Tot Christmas Train from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; screenings of the film “The Polar Express” at 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.; pony rides (for $3) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; carriage rides (for $5) from noon to 4 p.m.; and Santa visit from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
South Mills parade
The South Mills Fire Department’s annual Christmas Parade will be held at 11 a.m. The parade route starts on Main Street at the drawbridge and ends at Paradise Family Grocery.
B&B open houses
Elizabeth City Bed & Breakfasts will host free Christmas open houses from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Inns participating include the Culpepper Inn at 609 West Main Street; the Blue Ruby at the Grice-Fearing House Bed & Breakfast at 200 South Road Street; the Philemon House at 613 Maple Street; the Foreman House Bed & Breakfast at 311 West Church Street; the Pepperbery Inn at 313 West Main Street; and the Richardson-Pool-Glover House at 301 Culpepper Street.
Christmas parade
The Elizabeth City Christmas Parade will get underway at 5:30 p.m. The parade will line up on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, then right onto to Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
Dec. 5
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concert at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Dec. 9
‘Best Christmas Pageant’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will present performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the PAC in Elizabeth City Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. For ticket information, contact 335-9050.
Dec. 10
Candlelight Tour
The Historic Edenton Commission’s Christmas Candlelight Tour of Edenton’s historic homes decorated for Christmas will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Tours will depart the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 505 S. Broad Street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days.
Dec. 11
Christmas parade
The Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade will start at 10 a.m. Parade participants will rumble and march the one-mile length of Broad Street to the town’s waterfront. Anyone wishing to enter the parade should contact the Chamber of Commerce to register.
O Holy Night!
Three gospel choirs will perform holiday music at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. Contact (252) 338-6455.
Dec. 12
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its second Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Dec. 16
Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
Dec. 31
The Divas!
Arts of the Albemarle will host “The Divas!,” a performance by several local singers performing rock, jazz and show tunes, at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: (252) 338-6455
New Year’s Eve party
Arts of the Albemarle will host a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. Event will include dance music, champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $35. Contact: (252) 338-6455.