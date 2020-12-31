Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.