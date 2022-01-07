TODAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost for adults is $6, $3 for kids younger than 3.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a one-on-one computer help class from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
VFW fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060’s Auxiliary will host a fried chicken meal fundraiser starting at noon. Plates are $10.
Women’s Aglow
Sandra Powers will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City chapter of Women’s Aglow Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Register at agloweclight@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoots
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host turkey shoots at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, Sunday and again on Dec. 16, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 to $7. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish House at 1 p.m. Interim City Manager Ralph Clark will be the guest speaker.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a computer class on Excel 2 at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Winter Mittens program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3-5 with an adult.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Welcome to Medicare event at the Moyock Library from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicare january2022.eventbrite.com. or call 252-232-2261.
Grief Share
The next 13-week Grief Share program will begin at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carol Squires is the facilitator and the cost is $15, which pays for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will hold a chili cookoff at 11 a.m. Registration required.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a one-on-one computer help class at 4 p.m.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours at the Paradiso Roma Ristorante on the Camden Causeway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Walk Like a Penguin program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pot roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation community center in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Computer help
The Pasquotank Library will host a computer help class on Word 2; a class on Facebook Friday; a Gmail class Tuesday, Jan. 18; a Word I class, Thursday, Jan. 20; and a one-on-one computer class Friday, Jan. 21. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.
UPCOMING
‘Alice,’ an opera
Music Off Main will host performances of “Alice, An Operatic Wonderland” at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.ecmusicoffmain.com/ALICE/.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
MLK March
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Elizabeth City will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the G.R. Little Library at Elizabeth City State University and proceed to Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church. Charity Fisher will be the guest speaker at noon.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Silly Penguins class Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” class Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken and dumplings meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 19, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Calendar Girls” Thursday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Meal planning
The Currituck Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host a workshop on batch cooking, freezing and preparing meals ahead Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. The in-person class fee is $15. Register at https://currituckmakeaheadmeals.eventbrite.com.
Guardians of the Land
Museum of the Albemarle will host an exhibit opening for the “Guardians of the Land” Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 24, at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Winter Fun class Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Where Are My Mittens” class Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
Family Bingo Night
Family Bingo Night will be held at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.