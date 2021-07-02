Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.