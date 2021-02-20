SATURDAY
VFD fundraiser
The Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken dinner on Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations are $9. For tickets, call Lee at 331-3279.
TUESDAY
‘Always A Bridesmaid’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will hold auditions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for “Always A Bridesmaid,” one of its upcoming shows. Needed for the cast are women who can play 30-50 years old and one woman who can play in her early 20s. Those auditioning are asked to wear a mask.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Nuts and Buds
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and the OBX Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion and grand opening of Nuts and Buds at 6511 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, at 11 a.m. Nuts and Buds is a coastal area gift shop specializing in CBD oil from North Carolina-grown hemp. The shop also features Bakers’ Southern Traditions Peanuts.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Macedonia Baptist Church in Edenton from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Job search workshop
NC Works will host a virtual workshop at 11 a.m. on how to conduct a targeted job search. To register, call 252-621-6350 or visit www.ncworks.gov.
UPCOMING
Pig Out on the Porch
Museum of the Albemarle will host the virtual program, “Pig Out on the Porch,” featuring restaurateur, chef, author and television host Vivian Howard on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. Howard will discuss her “farm to table” lifestyle from her home in Deep Run. Register for the free event through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
St. Patrick’s traditions
Museum of the Albemarle will make packets on Saint Patrick’s Day traditions available to parents and teachers in March. Packets, which will include facts describing the traditions and why the day is celebrated, can be picked up at the museum starting Monday, March 1, until Wednesday, March 17. The packets are suitable for children ages preschool through the lower elementary grades. To reserve a packet, call 335-1453 or email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Foundation scholarships
The Elizabeth City Foundation is accepting applications for four college scholarships. The deadline for submissions is March 1. Applications can be found online at the Foundation’s website, www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.
Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss
Museum of the Albemarle will host Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Week for area schools during the week March 1-5. Schools registered will learn Dr. Seuss’s real name, a few “wacky” words, read a book, among other activities. Contact: Lori Meads at 331-4054 or email her at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov.
Sorority scholarship
Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is offering a $500 scholarship to a female junior/senior college student majoring in education. Applicants must have been accepted into a teacher education program, be either a college junior or senior, and reside in either Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, or Tyrrell counties. Contact: Claudia C. Twiford at 252-339-2827 or email her at twiford.claudia@gmail.com. Applications are due March 2.
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Juvenile Justice
The Pasquotank County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is accepting applications for $162,280 the council has to distribute to county programs serving delinquent and at-risk youth for 2021-22. Use of JCPC funds requires a 10% local match. Complete online application at https://bit.ly/2RC22Js by March 5. Contact: Tonya Johnson at 252-333-2716.
Underground Railroad
Museum of the Albemarle will post the film, “The Underground Railroad in Northeast North Carolina” on its YouTube Channel all this month as a part of the museum’s programming for Black History Month.
Housing survey
Elizabeth City residents are invited to fill out a short Fair Housing survey via SurveyMonkey. The web link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVPHBM9. A print version of the survey will also be mailed out to city utility customers in their utility bills over the next month. Residents are asked not to complete the paper survey if they take it online. The survey will be open until March 19. Contact: 337-6861 or email Jon Hawley at jhawley@cityofec.com.
Women’s History Month
Museum of the Albemarle will celebrate Women’s History Month during March through its exhibit, “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina. Schools can schedule a time during the month for a virtual presentation. Call Lori Meads at 252-331-4054 or email lori.meads@ncdcr.gov.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its virtual History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, March 3, at noon. Dr. Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will speak on the topic, “Elizabeth City State Normal School and the Crisis of 1898-1905.” Register through the museum’s Facebook page or its website to receive a Zoom app link.
Med Instead of Meds
The Currituck Center of Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Med Instead of Meds” six-week program on healthy eating starting Wednesday, March 10 at noon. Register at https://medinsteadofmeds21.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its virtual History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, March 17, at noon. Dr. Scott Stripling, of the Bible Seminary in Katy, Houston, Texas, and director of excavations for the Associates for Biblical Research at Khirbet el-Maqatir and Shiloh, Israel, will be the speaker. He will discuss how Shiloh became the site where Israelites first set up a tabernacle for worshiping God. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a Zoom link.
Fun in the Garden
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the “Fun in the Garden” workshop for youth ages 5-7 on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children will learn how to plant flowers in a pot that they can take home. Registration fee is $15 and space is limited. Register by March 19 through Eventbrite at https://2021funinthegarden.eventbrite.com.
Fire Up Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponicsrack.eventbrite.com.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.