The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, today at 6 p.m. Contact: Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold two candidate challenge hearings at 1409 Parkview Drive Thursday at 10 a.m. Linwood Gallop's challenge against Jeannie Young will be heard first, followed by his challenge against Michael Brooks. Prior to the 10 a.m. hearing, the board will meet in closed session at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session to discuss personnel Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:45 a.m. at College of The Albemarle-Currituck.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.