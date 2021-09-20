The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will hold its board meeting virtually via Zoom today at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom to discuss the delegation of authority Monday at 11 a.m. Access the meet at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/96177457321.
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet via Zoom Monday at 2 p.m. Contact: 252-793-2875 before noon.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. Persons wishing to make public comments at the meeting may sign-in preceding the meeting. Those who wish to submit comments may email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day. Face coverings are required for in-person attendance and there will be limited seating available. The meeting will also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.