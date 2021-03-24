The Camden County Board of Education will hold its rescheduled meeting in Camden High School media center today at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will follow. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board Consortium will meet virtually via Zoom today at 5 p.m. Contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org for info on joining the meeting.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. today.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the EC City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at COA Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually on Wednesday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Access the Zoom meeting at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/97994494388. Meeting ID: 979 9449 4388.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the county’s 2021-22 budget at the Camden Public Library at 104 Investors Way, Thursday, April 1, at 1 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold its first budget work session at City Hall Monday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. The session will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.