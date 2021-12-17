TODAY
VFW Christmas dinner
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its Christmas dinner at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
OBX Chorus
The Outer Banks Chorus will present “The Sounds of the Season,” a holiday celebration commemorating the organization’s 35th anniversary, at 4 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish in Kitty Hawk. Admission is free; a freewill donation will be accepted at the door.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish House at 1 p.m. Interim City Manager Ralph Clark will be the guest speaker.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Merry Christmas” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
WEDNESDAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host an “It’s Christmas Time” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a soup and subs or salad meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a mobile unit blood drive at Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ONGOING
Christmas Lights Show
The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.
UPCOMING
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Winter Fun” program Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a ham and beans and cornbread meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 29, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” program Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
The Divas!
Arts of the Albemarle will host “The Divas!,” a performance by several local singers performing rock, jazz and show tunes, at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: (252) 338-6455
New Year’s Eve party
Arts of the Albemarle will host a New Year’s Eve Party starting Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. Event will include dance music, champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $35. Contact: (252) 338-6455.
VFW New Year’s Eve
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, Jan. 5, at noon. His timeline for part two starts with the presidential election in 1964 and ends with the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Welcome to Medicare event at the Moyock Library on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicarejanuary2022.eventbrite.com. or call 252-232-2261.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio and how it was once the center for family entertainment Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.