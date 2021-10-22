Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Oct. 23
Grant Writing/Grant Seeking Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) of Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “Grant Writing/Grant Seeking” from 9 a.m. — noon Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Williamston campus.
Participants will walk through the application guidelines for each for each topic.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Food Truck Rally
WINDSOR – The Bertie Alumni Community Association will host a food truck rally beginning at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23 for Bertie High School Homecoming weekend.
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Smoothzz. Spectators are asked to bring lawn chairs.
Admission is free, and it is open to the public.
The food truck rally will be held at the Cashie Convention Center, 118 County Farm Rd. in Windsor.
Proceeds will benefit the Bertie Alumni Community Association’s scholarship program.
Oct. 25
NCFAST Income Caseworker Part II Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education of Martin Community College will host a NCFAST Income Maintenance Caseworker Part II of Introduction to Human Services Exploration from 6 – 9 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, Oct. 25 at the Bertie Campus.
The cost of the class is $125, but may be waived for eligible students.
Martin Community College- Bertie Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Candance Bryant Whitehurst at 252-789-0229 or via email at Candance.bryant-whitehurst@martincc.edu.
How to Find Your Customers Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) of Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “How to Find Your Customers” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Oct. 26
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Participants may attend the meeting in person.
The meeting will be held inside the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Board Room at the ARHS Building, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Dynamite Marketing Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) of Martin Community College will host seminar titled, “Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Nov. 4
Tot Time
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “The Poppy Flower” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Children between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult will discover the meaning of the Poppy Flower and why they can be seen in the month of November.
Participants will read a book and complete a hands-on activity.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 6
Christmas Open House
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Museum Gift Shop Annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
North Carolina Author Blair Jackson will be onsite with her new book, “Captain Al and big Blue.” The book is richly illustrated with 18 original water colors by local artist Mary Edwards.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Dec. 3
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.
Leslie Beachboard is Managing Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.