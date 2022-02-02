TODAY
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Valentine’s craft event at 10 a.m. Game day also will be held at 1 p.m.
Community Connections
The ECSU Community Connections series will present “Breaking Barriers at the Racetrack: A Conversation with Erik Moses” in Theater 206 of the Ridley Student Union at 7 p.m. Moses is president of the Nashville Superspeedway.
FRIDAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Market on Seldon Street at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Amy Hockenberry of the Aviation Technical Training Center will be the speaker.
Active shooter drill
Perquimans County Emergency Management will host an “active shooter” drill at the Perquimans County Courthouse at 1 p.m. Residents should expect to see an increased police presence. The Clerk of Court’s Office and the county tax office will be open during the drill.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City starting at 4 p.m. and ending about 7 p.m.
Kin’ Folk Axe
Kin’ Folk Axe will host its grand opening at 206 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Author Spectacular
Page After Page Bookstore will host a meet and greet event for authors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon will be a Children’s Storytime. At 1 p.m., adult authors will talk about their books.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at the clubhouse at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
'Til Beth Do Us Part'
The Carolina Moon Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming production of the play "'Til Beth Do Us Part" at The Carolina Moon Theater at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Email: carolinamoontheater.org.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.
TUESDAY
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Will You be My Valentine? program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m.
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Valentine’s Day card event Tuesday at 10 a.m. Cards will be exchanged on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Valentine’s Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
UPCOMING
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on how computer technology has progressed over time on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Event will include a hands-on activity. Call: 252-335-1453.
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at Mid-Atlantic Christian University Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Kevin Musorofiti of the Aviation Logistics Center’s Support Equipment Product Line will be the speaker.
2nd Saturday Science
Port Discover will host its Second Saturday Science program at 611 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday, Feb. 15. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Museum exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open its exhibit, “NASA’s Human Computers,” Monday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program Wednesday, Feb. 16, at noon featuring author Clark Twiddy, president of Twiddy & Company, and Ernie Bowden. Bowden, a sixth-generation Outer Banker, will recount his tales of growing up on the Outer Banks. Copies of Twiddy’s book, “Currituck Outer Banks: As Told by Ernie Bowden” are available for sale at the Museum Gift Shop. The History for Lunch program will be available in person and via Zoom. Register through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session at the Barco Library in Currituck on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicarefeburary2022.eventbrite.com. Call: 252-232-2261.
‘Letters to Juliet’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host “Letters to Juliet” Thursday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.
Somerset lecture
Kiana Fakette will give a Zoom lecture on the “Anthropology of Adornment and Identity at Somerset Place” for the Somerset Place Black History Month Lecture Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Register before Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. Cost is $2. Register by email at somerset@ncdcr.gov, or call 252-797-4560.
Pasquotank GOP
Journey Church at 1923 N Road St, Elizabeth City, has made a room available for Pasquotank Republican voters to organize their precincts for the upcoming election year Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 252-333-4850.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom March 14, 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. After an introduction to boating, students will learn about boating laws, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies, trailering a boat and sports and boating. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. All classes taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructors. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.