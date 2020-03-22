State officials are offering a new child care service to parents who are either providers of necessary services or caregivers and have lost those services because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Parents who fit the criteria may call 1-888-600-1685 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and be connected with a representative who can assist the caller with a range of child care options.
The options are reserved for parents whose typical child care arrangements are unavailable because of school or child care center closings and cannot find other care options. Options are available for children ages infant to 12.
The service is being offered by a partnership that includes the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the Child Care Resource and Referral Network.